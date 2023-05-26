Florence County deputies searching for missing 82-year-old man with dementia

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 82-year-old man last seen early Thursday morning in Florence.

Investigators said James E. Tarte was last seen Thursday around 8:30 a.m. when he left his home to go to Tractor Supply in a champagne-colored 2005 Toyota Tacoma pick-up truck. The truck’s license plate is SBE 295.

Tarte’s family members say he has been diagnosed with dementia and can become disoriented at times.

He is described as 5′6″ tall, about 145 lbs, and was last seen wearing white tennis shoes, blue jeans, and a black t-shirt, and could have had a jacket on.

Anyone with information about Mr. Tarte’s whereabouts is asked to contact FCSO Investigators at (843)665-2121, ext. 377.

