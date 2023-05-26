Submit a Tip
Experience life on a farm in the early 1900s at the L.W. Paul Living History Farm

By TJ Ross
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Visitors to the Farm will have the opportunity to sample the everyday life of an Horry County farm family living during the early1900′s.

Guests on this working farm will be able to observe activities that would have been commonplace on traditional family farms.

Guided Farm tours available every Saturday at 10:00 AM, excluding  Farm Events, County holidays and depending on staff availability. Tours are free and will last approximately one hour.

