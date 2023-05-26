Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Double red flags to be posted in Myrtle Beach during holiday weekend due to dangerous conditions

The city of Myrtle Beach said double red flags will be posted along the beach due to the...
The city of Myrtle Beach said double red flags will be posted along the beach due to the dangerous conditions brought on by a storm system hitting Memorial Day weekend.(Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A storm system headed toward the Grand Strand that will hit Friday into Saturday means people will not be allowed to head into the Atlantic Ocean.

The city of Myrtle Beach said double red flags will be posted along the beaches.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY | Increasing rain and wind today through Saturday, dangerous marine conditions

A double red flag means the water is closed to the public and no swimming is allowed.

Offshore winds are expected to gust as high as 50 to 60 mph which will create dangerous seas and a high risk of rip currents.

CANCELED EVENTS | Military Appreciation Days parade, picnic and Blessing of the Bikes canceled due to potential weather

A gale warning is in place for the near-shore waters with storm warnings in place for the offshore waters. Boating is highly discouraged.

The city of Myrtle Beach said Ocean Rescue equipment and first responders will be staged throughout the city to respond to any potential flooding and emergencies.

CLICK HERE to download the WMBF First Alert Weather app and the WMBF News app to get updates on weather conditions throughout the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Feb. 16, 2018 file photo Jesse Osborne waits for a ruling at the Anderson County...
S.C. school shooter asks for mercy from life sentence; teacher, principal want him to stay in prison
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
File photo
GUIDE: Things to know for Memorial Day weekend in Myrtle Beach
Low pressure off shore will bring rounds of heavy rain starting tonight and lasting through the...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Increasing rain and wind today through Saturday, dangerous marine conditions
South Carolina $20 lottery scratch off
Grand Strand man planning early retirement after $2M win from scratch-off

Latest News

Fallout grows from South Carolina abortion ban
Things to know for Memorial Day weekend in the Grand Strand
Circle K offering discounted gas Thursday as part of ‘Fuel Day’
Police encourage safety, preparedness ahead of Atlantic Beach Bike Fest