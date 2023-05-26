Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Arizona Cardinals release star wide receiver Deandre Hopkins

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) gives Los Angeles Rams safety Jordan...
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) gives Los Angeles Rams safety Jordan Fuller, right, a stiff arm as Hopkins run with the ball during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. The Rams won 30-23. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)(Ralph Freso | AP)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals released three-time All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in a salary cap move Friday after they failed to find a trading partner in the offseason.

The Cardinals made the move three seasons after acquiring Hopkins in a trade with Houston and signing him to a $54.5 million contract extension. The soon-to-be 31-year old Hopkins would have counted close to $31 million against the cap this season.

His cap hit in dead money is $22.6 million.

Hopkins had 221 catches for 2,696 yards and 17 touchdowns in 35 games with Arizona. His most famous catch was a last-second heave from Kyler Murray in the end zone against the Buffalo Bills in 2020 that became known as “Hail Murray.”

Hopkins had a franchise-record 115 catches for 1,407 yards and six touchdowns in his first season with the Cardinals but he missed seven games in the second season with knee and hamstring injuries and the first six games of last season while serving a six-game suspension after testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Feb. 16, 2018 file photo Jesse Osborne waits for a ruling at the Anderson County...
S.C. school shooter asks for mercy from life sentence; teacher, principal want him to stay in prison
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
File photo
GUIDE: Things to know for Memorial Day weekend in Myrtle Beach
Low pressure off shore will bring rounds of heavy rain starting tonight and lasting through the...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Increasing rain and wind today through Saturday, dangerous marine conditions
South Carolina $20 lottery scratch off
Grand Strand man planning early retirement after $2M win from scratch-off

Latest News

A Carolina Panthers helmet sits on the sideline before an NFL football game against the Atlanta...
Carolina Panthers announce dates, times for preseason games
A Carolina Panthers helmet sits on the sideline before an NFL football game against the Atlanta...
Carolina Panthers release 2023 schedule; will face Falcons in season opener
Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) celebrates his touchdown against the Seattle...
Carolina Panthers announce opponents for 2023 season
A general view of Bank of America Stadium during an NFL game between the Philadelphia Eagles...
Charlotte in talks to fund stadium project, but can they feasibly afford it?