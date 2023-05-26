Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Amber Alert issued for 2 Texas girls believed abducted

Kamil Brown-Sykes, 9, is believed to be in danger.
Kamil Brown-Sykes, 9, is believed to be in danger.(Source: NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Authorities in Texas have issued an Amber Alert for two girls believed to have been abducted by a 29-year-old man.

Law enforcement officials believe the children are in grave or immediate danger.

The San Antonio Police Department is searching for Zylah Faulks, 2, and Kamil Brown-Sykes, 9. A photo has only been made available for Kamil.

Zylah is described as Black, 2 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 30 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Kamil is described as Black, 3 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 80 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police are looking for Julio Najar-Trevino in connection with the girls’ disappearance. He is described as a 29-year-old Hispanic man, 6 feet tall, weighing 190 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

The suspect is driving a gray 2008 Saturn Aura with Texas license plate number SWS6018 and was last seen in San Antonio, Texas.

Those with information on the disappearance should call San Antonio Police Department 210-207-7660 or 911.

Julio Najar-Trevino, 29, is being sought by police in connection with the disappearance of two...
Julio Najar-Trevino, 29, is being sought by police in connection with the disappearance of two girls.(Source: NCMEC)

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Feb. 16, 2018 file photo Jesse Osborne waits for a ruling at the Anderson County...
S.C. school shooter asks for mercy from life sentence; teacher, principal want him to stay in prison
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
File photo
GUIDE: Things to know for Memorial Day weekend in Myrtle Beach
South Carolina $20 lottery scratch off
Grand Strand man planning early retirement after $2M win from scratch-off
Low pressure off shore will bring rounds of heavy rain starting tonight and lasting through the...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Increasing rain and wind today through Saturday, dangerous marine conditions

Latest News

Fallout grows from South Carolina abortion ban
Things to know for Memorial Day weekend in the Grand Strand
Circle K offering discounted gas Thursday as part of ‘Fuel Day’
Police encourage safety, preparedness ahead of Atlantic Beach Bike Fest
Atlantic Beach Bike Fest kicks off this weekend, and officers said as the large crowd moves in,...
Police encourage safety, preparedness ahead of Atlantic Beach Bike Fest