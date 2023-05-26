Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

1 injured in shooting in Florence County, sheriff says

The shooting happened near 67th and Glendale avenues.
The shooting happened near 67th and Glendale avenues.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies in Florence County are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Thursday night.

Florence County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a call for a shooting on McCrea Terrace around 6 p.m. with one victim.

Investigators say the victim was taken to an area hospital and suffered from non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

Details are limited at this time.

