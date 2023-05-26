1 injured in shooting in Florence County, sheriff says
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies in Florence County are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Thursday night.
Florence County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a call for a shooting on McCrea Terrace around 6 p.m. with one victim.
Investigators say the victim was taken to an area hospital and suffered from non-life-threatening injuries.
The incident remains under investigation.
Details are limited at this time.
Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.