‘Want to be a beer destination’: City shines spotlight on breweries with Myrtle Beach Beer Trail

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The brewery business in Myrtle Beach is growing, and tourism leaders want to highlight it as another reason to visit the Grand Strand.

Visit Myrtle Beach launched the Myrtle Beach Beer Trail so residents and visitors can experience the tasty brews at the beach.

It takes people on a tour of the area’s best breweries, brewpubs and craft brew experiences.

MORE INFORMATION | Myrtle Beach Beer Trail & Trail Pass

Clayton Burrous, the owner of Grand Strand Brewing, said it was a great collaboration with other brewers to try and bring new breweries to the area.

“Ten to 15 years from now could look drastically different in terms of the number of breweries, so we’re kind of culturally setting the tone that we want to work together and that we want to be a beer destination like so many other places in the country,” Burrous said.

Visitors can sample their way across 10 breweries that stretch from the Carolina border all the way down to Georgetown.

“We just hope it kind of enhances people’s experience. There’s so much to do here and hopefully this is just the icing on the cake for people that were looking for a brewery,” Burrous said.

The digital passport allows people to “check-in” at the area’s brewery destinations and earn some fun prizes along the way.

CLICK HERE to get your digital passport to the Myrtle Beach Beer Trail.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.