Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

This Is Carolina: Horry County music teacher taps students to complete college final

“At first they were like, are you sure you can do this? It’s a lot to take on,”
CCU music major Clinton Patton creates a symphony orchestra with local students for final class...
CCU music major Clinton Patton creates a symphony orchestra with local students for final class project(WMBF staff)
By Loren Korn
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina University senior Clinton Patton loves music and helping students succeed.

Those passions sparked a unique idea for his senior class project at CCU.

“I came up with this idea of basically forming a symphony orchestra with kids from all over in Horry County and potentially even in Georgetown County,” Patton said.

The general music major then approached his professors with the unorthodox plan.

“At first they were like, are you sure you can do this, it’s a lot to take on,” he said.

But if you know Patton, you know him as “Coach Headphones” and you know his work ethic.

This Is Carolina | Grand Strand coach empowers kids on and off field

He teaches music at St. James High School while running a nonprofit for kids to learn and play sports.

And, he never toots his own horn.

Once Clinton got the green light and his professors’ support, he hit the ground running.

“I spent about two months putting together the plan for everything, getting auditions together and getting information out to all the schools,” Patton said.

His well-known reputation garnered about 100 students for January’s audition to be part of the largest type of student orchestra, which is comprised of strings, woodwinds, percussion and a choir.

“Seeing so many kids come out it was very exciting, very exciting,” Patton said.

He whittled down the number to 72 of the best musicians ranging from eighth graders to seniors, for his project called, Movies That Made Me. They will play arrangements of film scores from their favorite classic Disney and Pixar movies.

“The kids are always talking about how it would be really cool if they had something like this and to play certain kind of music,” Patton said.

He admits he picked challenging pieces for the students to practice twice a week but he said he’s proud of them for never changing their tune.

“Speaking to some of them, they realize, you know, being a project of a student, them being students themselves, they understand there’s going to be some ups and downs, but they were just very supportive of the idea,” he explained.

Especially one of his conductor assistants, who’s been helping every step of the way.

“She’s been immeasurable. Honestly, this project would not have been finished without her,” he said.

“It’s a very cool experience for me. It’s something really cool to be in and now I’m head CA and it’s really cool,” Carolina Forest High School junior Olivia Odhiambo said. “He’s a great director. He’s very generous with the kids. He actually wants to see us succeed. He really loves this program and he puts his all into everything.”

Their mutual respect for each other, music and hard work has possibly turned Clinton’s senior class project into something bigger and hopefully permanent.

“I would love for this to be something that I’m able to take and say okay, we’re going to do this again. They’ve worked incredibly hard,” Clinton said. “To take the time out of their already busy schedules to put work into something like this, just for me, it’s so rewarding and stuff. So, these kids deserve all the accolades, all the support they need. I hope we fill up the auditorium because it would be really great for them.”

And for Patton.

“If I could get an ‘A’ that would be awesome. Oh man, here’s hoping.”

The Symphony Orchestra Project performs at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Myrtle Beach High School.

Clinton said he’ll also be joining the students on stage for a special performance you don’t want to miss.

If you have good news to share, email goodnews@wmbfnews.com or message Loren on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Feb. 16, 2018 file photo Jesse Osborne waits for a ruling at the Anderson County...
S.C. school shooter asks for mercy from life sentence; teacher, principal want him to stay in prison
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office released a more recent photo of wanted fugitive Michael...
Fugitive at center of FBI search captured after being spotted in South Carolina
South Carolina $20 lottery scratch off
Grand Strand man planning early retirement after $2M win from scratch-off
Mary Ann Davis-Polite
Special education assistant accused of slapping student in Conway classroom
Saturday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Low pressure bringing rain, gusty winds, dangerous boating conditions Saturday

Latest News

Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall makes its way to the Grand Strand
Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall makes its way to the Grand Strand
Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall arrives in Myrtle Beach ahead of Memorial Day weekend
Visit Myrtle Beach launched the Myrtle Beach Beer Trail so residents and visitors can...
‘Want to be a beer destination’: City shines spotlight on breweries with Myrtle Beach Beer Trail
dogs
Humane Society, Petco Love hold free pet vaccine event in North Myrtle Beach