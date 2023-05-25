Teen accused of shooting at Conway police officer scheduled for bond hearing Thursday afternoon

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A judge will decide if a Conway teenager accused of firing multiple shots at a Conway police officer will stay in jail.

Tywrell Alston filed a motion to reconsider bond in April. His team also filed a motion to dismiss the case back in March. Both motions are expected to be addressed during a hearing Thursday afternoon.

Alston faces a number of charges including attempted murder, discharging firearms into a dwelling and pointing and presenting firearms at a person.

The charges stem from a shooting in December involving a Conway police officer.

Authorities said a police officer tried to perform a traffic stop on Alston, but instead, Alston led officers on a chase through Conway which ended at Alston’s mother’s home.

Body camera footage shows that Alston fired several shots at Conway police officer Nicholas Contino once the chase ended. Contino is then seen on video firing back.

Alston was hit during the shooting. The officer was not hurt.

Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson has stated that the use of force by Contino was justified, and the officer will not be charged in the case.

