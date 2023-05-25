Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Teen accused of shooting at Conway police officer scheduled for bond hearing Thursday afternoon

Tywrell Alston
Tywrell Alston(Source: JRLDC)
By Kristin Nelson and Ale Espinosa
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A judge will decide if a Conway teenager accused of firing multiple shots at a Conway police officer will stay in jail.

Tywrell Alston filed a motion to reconsider bond in April. His team also filed a motion to dismiss the case back in March. Both motions are expected to be addressed during a hearing Thursday afternoon.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Alston faces a number of charges including attempted murder, discharging firearms into a dwelling and pointing and presenting firearms at a person.

The charges stem from a shooting in December involving a Conway police officer.

Authorities said a police officer tried to perform a traffic stop on Alston, but instead, Alston led officers on a chase through Conway which ended at Alston’s mother’s home.

Body camera footage shows that Alston fired several shots at Conway police officer Nicholas Contino once the chase ended. Contino is then seen on video firing back.

Alston was hit during the shooting. The officer was not hurt.

Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson has stated that the use of force by Contino was justified, and the officer will not be charged in the case.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Feb. 16, 2018 file photo Jesse Osborne waits for a ruling at the Anderson County...
S.C. school shooter asks for mercy from life sentence; teacher, principal want him to stay in prison
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office released a more recent photo of wanted fugitive Michael...
Fugitive at center of FBI search captured after being spotted in South Carolina
South Carolina $20 lottery scratch off
Grand Strand man planning early retirement after $2M win from scratch-off
Mary Ann Davis-Polite
Special education assistant accused of slapping student in Conway classroom
Frank Giles McCree
Judge sentences man to nearly 4 decades for string of Robeson County robberies

Latest News

Ji Rone Christopher Parker
Man accused of firing weapon inside Myrtle Beach apartment
Fugitive at center of FBI search arrested after being spotted in South Carolina
Wire fraud, bank fraud, money laundering: Feds indict Alex Murdaugh on 22 charges
Special education assistant accused of slapping student in Conway classroom