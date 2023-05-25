Seniors Last Swing returns to Pelicans Ballpark

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans are giving high school seniors from across the Grand Strand once last chance to take the ballpark for their schools.

Seniors Last Swing will be held at Pelicans Ballpark on Thursday and is presented by WMBF News and Lighthouse Behavioral Health Hospital.

This year’s series will feature 65 baseball and softball players from the area and will be played as a doubleheader.

The softball game will begin at 5:05 p.m. with opening ceremonies set for 4:50 p.m. Opening ceremonies for the baseball game will begin after the softball matchup concludes with around 50 minutes between each game.

