NYT Bestselling Historical Fiction Author Kristin Harmel in Pawleys Island for ‘THE PARIS DAUGHTER’

By TJ Ross
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - New York Times bestselling author Kristin Harmel visits Pawleys Island to discuss her new novel THE PARIS DAUGHTER at a Litchfield Books Exclusive Author Event luncheon at Caffe Piccolo (9428 Ocean Highway, SC 29585).

Event details here: https://www.litchfieldbooks.com/events/kristin-harmel-2.

