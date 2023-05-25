New friends are slowing things down at Ripley’s Aquarium
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Welcome to Sloth Valley, where you can come face-to-face with one of the world’s most fascinating creatures.
Ripley’s Aquarium of Myrtle Beach is home to a pair of two-toed sloths, Rico and Cleo.
Linnaeus’s two-toed sloths are typically larger than their three-toed cousins and are also known as “unau,” said to come from the Tupí word for slow or lazy.
