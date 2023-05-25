Myrtle Beach hosts ‘beautification day’ to spruce up community garden

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - For the second year in a row, the city of Myrtle Beach hosted a beautification day.

It’s a day meant for sprucing up the city’s hidden gems.

One of the hidden gems is the community Garden of Hope at Heyward Park.

Members from the Booker T. Washington community and city leaders gathered there to revitalize the garden.

Neighborhood services partnered with home depot to make this possible by purchasing plants and flowers with a $5,000 dollar grant.

Community partners shared the importance of being able to give back.

“Just being a part of the community knowing that you can give something back to them,” said Margie Hapeman, the Salary Specialty Manager for the Home Depot of Myrtle Beach. “This community has done a lot for us, we can’t stay in business without our customers. This is our way of giving back to the community we all live in and make it all one,” she said.

Dozens of people were in attendance, and the neighborhood services team is currently brainstorming ideas for a third project in the near future.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.