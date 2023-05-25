Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Myrtle Beach hosts ‘beautification day’ to spruce up community garden

By Samuel Shelton
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - For the second year in a row, the city of Myrtle Beach hosted a beautification day.

It’s a day meant for sprucing up the city’s hidden gems.

One of the hidden gems is the community Garden of Hope at Heyward Park.

Members from the Booker T. Washington community and city leaders gathered there to revitalize the garden.

Neighborhood services partnered with home depot to make this possible by purchasing plants and flowers with a $5,000 dollar grant.

Community partners shared the importance of being able to give back.

“Just being a part of the community knowing that you can give something back to them,” said Margie Hapeman, the Salary Specialty Manager for the Home Depot of Myrtle Beach. “This community has done a lot for us, we can’t stay in business without our customers. This is our way of giving back to the community we all live in and make it all one,” she said.

Dozens of people were in attendance, and the neighborhood services team is currently brainstorming ideas for a third project in the near future.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Feb. 16, 2018 file photo Jesse Osborne waits for a ruling at the Anderson County...
S.C. school shooter asks for mercy from life sentence; teacher, principal want him to stay in prison
Horry County autobody shop to shut down amid search for new location
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office released a more recent photo of wanted fugitive Michael...
Fugitive at center of FBI search captured after being spotted in South Carolina
A police report shows an armed person went into the Circle K off Highway 17 in Little River and...
Suspect wanted after Little River gas station clerk attacked, robbed
South Carolina $20 lottery scratch off
Grand Strand man planning early retirement after $2M win from scratch-off

Latest News

Myrtle Beach hosts ‘beautification day’ to spruce up community garden
Brookgreen Gardens prepares to open conservation exhibit for Red Wolves
Local bike clubs and bike week
‘It’s a bunch of great people’: Bike Week wraps up in the Grand Strand
Lt. John Stewart's name is now engraved on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in...
‘Forever be in our hearts’: Fallen Lake City police officer honored in Washington, D.C.