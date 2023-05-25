Man accused of firing weapon inside Myrtle Beach apartment

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A 21-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly firing a weapon inside a Myrtle Beach apartment last week.

An arrest warrant obtained by WMBF News states an officer with the Myrtle Beach Police Department was called to Dennison Avenue on May 20. The call was in connection to a shooting that left an apartment with multiple bullet holes.

Documents also note that “multiple 9mm casings” were also found at the scene. It’s unclear if anyone was hurt.

According to the warrant the investigation led police to a gray GMC connected to the incident and tracked it to a gas station. That’s where a video showing the suspect, Ji Rone Christopher Parker, was then obtained.

Parker was then located by police and tried to claim his vehicle was stolen before his arrest. He later told officers that he was the only person inside the vehicle.

Records show Parker is charged with discharging a firearm into a dwelling, unlawful carrying of a pistol as well as a weapons ordinance and false reporting of a stolen vehicle.

As of Thursday, Parker is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on an over $500,000 bond.

