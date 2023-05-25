Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Man accused of firing weapon inside Myrtle Beach apartment

Ji Rone Christopher Parker
Ji Rone Christopher Parker(JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A 21-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly firing a weapon inside a Myrtle Beach apartment last week.

An arrest warrant obtained by WMBF News states an officer with the Myrtle Beach Police Department was called to Dennison Avenue on May 20. The call was in connection to a shooting that left an apartment with multiple bullet holes.

Documents also note that “multiple 9mm casings” were also found at the scene. It’s unclear if anyone was hurt.

According to the warrant the investigation led police to a gray GMC connected to the incident and tracked it to a gas station. That’s where a video showing the suspect, Ji Rone Christopher Parker, was then obtained.

Parker was then located by police and tried to claim his vehicle was stolen before his arrest. He later told officers that he was the only person inside the vehicle.

Records show Parker is charged with discharging a firearm into a dwelling, unlawful carrying of a pistol as well as a weapons ordinance and false reporting of a stolen vehicle.

As of Thursday, Parker is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on an over $500,000 bond.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Feb. 16, 2018 file photo Jesse Osborne waits for a ruling at the Anderson County...
S.C. school shooter asks for mercy from life sentence; teacher, principal want him to stay in prison
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office released a more recent photo of wanted fugitive Michael...
Fugitive at center of FBI search captured after being spotted in South Carolina
South Carolina $20 lottery scratch off
Grand Strand man planning early retirement after $2M win from scratch-off
Mary Ann Davis-Polite
Special education assistant accused of slapping student in Conway classroom
Frank Giles McCree
Judge sentences man to nearly 4 decades for string of Robeson County robberies

Latest News

Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall makes its way to the Grand Strand
dogs
Humane Society, Petco Love hold free pet vaccine event in North Myrtle Beach
2 displaced in early morning house fire in Conway
2 displaced in early morning house fire in Conway
Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall making a pit stop in the Grand Strand
Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall makes its way to the Grand Strand