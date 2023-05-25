Investigation underway after deadly house fire in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Fire crews in Darlington County worked to extinguish a house fire that claimed the life of a woman Thursday afternoon.

Around 12:30 p.m. Darlington County Fire Department responded to a house fire on Jeffords Road. Upon arrival, crews found a large cinder block home covered in fire and smoke.

Crews on the scene were told before arriving that there was possibly a person still inside the home and once they arrived they were able to locate the person.

The woman inside the home did not survive.

Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee identified the victim as 77-year-old Geraldine Johnson, of Darlington.

Darlington City Fire assisted with the call.

The fire is being investigated by the Darlington County Coroner’s Office, SLED, and the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

