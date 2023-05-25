Humane Society, Petco Love hold free pet vaccine event in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Pets can get free vaccines next weekend thanks to the Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach and Petco Love.

As part of Petco Love’s initiative to provide one million more free pet vaccines, the Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach is hosting a free pet vaccine clinic on Saturday, June 3.

According to Petco Love, an estimated 30% of pet parents do not take their pets to a veterinarian annually for preventative care.

The most prevalent deadly diseases affecting pets, parvovirus and distemper in dogs and panleukopenia in cats, are preventable with a simple vaccine.

The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach aims to vaccinate 300 pets through this effort.

“Beyond the immediate impact, Petco Love’s provision of free vaccines has a ripple effect,” said Tina Hunter, Executive Director of the Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach. “By keeping pets healthy and protected, we are reducing the risk of contagious diseases spreading within our neighborhoods and ensuring a safer and more harmonious environment for both animals and humans alike.”

The free vaccine clinic will run from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. on June 3 at the Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach at 409 Bay Street in North Myrtle Beach.

Vaccines distributed through the Petco Love initiative will be DAPPv Canine and HCP Feline vaccines. Rabies vaccines will be offered for $10 and microchips will be offered for $15. Each pet will also receive a free identification tag.

“It is heartbreaking when any pet suffers or dies from a disease that could have been prevented. It is further exacerbated when unvaccinated pets come into busy shelter kennels, where these deadly diseases can spread quickly, resulting in multiple deaths, skyrocketing expenses, and hindering saving pet lives,” said Susanne Kogut, Petco Love President. “By creating greater awareness and making this crucial preventative care more accessible to pets not currently receiving these lifesaving vaccines, we can prevent the dangerous spread of disease.”

For more information about vaccine distribution, contact The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach at info@hsnmb.org. Learn more about Petco Love’s lifesaving impact at PetcoLove.org.

