Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Gov. McMaster signs South Carolina fetal heartbeat bill into law

Gov. Henry McMaster signs South Carolina fetal heartbeat bill into law
Gov. Henry McMaster signs South Carolina fetal heartbeat bill into law(mcmaster)
By S.E. Jenkins and Michael Owens
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Gov. Henry McMaster signed the six-week abortion ban bill into law in a private ceremony Thursday, according to a statement from his office.

The governor was joined by lawmakers and advocates to sign S.474, or the Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act into law. It bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which is typically around six weeks of pregnancy. It also contains exceptions for the mother’s life and health, medical emergencies as well as fatal fetal anomalies.

For cases of rape or incest, abortions are allowed up to 12 weeks under the new law.

With McMaster’s signature, the law is effective immediately in South Carolina.

(Source: Henry McMaster/YouTube)

“With my signature, the Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act is now law and will begin saving the lives of unborn children immediately,” said McMaster. “This is a great day for life in South Carolina, but the fight is not over. We stand ready to defend this legislation against any challenges and are confident we will succeed. The right to life must be preserved, and we will do everything we can to protect it.”

Planned Parenthood, the Greenville Women’s Clinic and two doctors all later filed a lawsuit in Richland County to challenge the law, citing the South Carolina Supreme Court’s decision that struck down a previous version earlier this year.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Feb. 16, 2018 file photo Jesse Osborne waits for a ruling at the Anderson County...
S.C. school shooter asks for mercy from life sentence; teacher, principal want him to stay in prison
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office released a more recent photo of wanted fugitive Michael...
Fugitive at center of FBI search captured after being spotted in South Carolina
South Carolina $20 lottery scratch off
Grand Strand man planning early retirement after $2M win from scratch-off
Mary Ann Davis-Polite
Special education assistant accused of slapping student in Conway classroom
Frank Giles McCree
Judge sentences man to nearly 4 decades for string of Robeson County robberies

Latest News

Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall makes its way to the Grand Strand
Tywrell Alston
Teen accused of shooting at Conway police officer scheduled for bond hearing Thursday afternoon
Gov. McMaster signs South Carolina fetal heartbeat bill into law
Ji Rone Christopher Parker
Man accused of firing weapon inside Myrtle Beach apartment