FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Increasing rain and wind today through Saturday, dangerous marine conditions

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A developing storm system off the Florida coast will head our way late Friday, with increasing wind, rain, and rough seas.

Low pressure will continue to gradually get better organized today and drift towards the coast of the Carolinas on Saturday. As the area of low pressure moves closer, wind and rain will gradually increase through today with the worst weather arriving tonight through the early afternoon on Saturday.

Low pressure off shore will bring rounds of heavy rain starting tonight and lasting through the early afternoon on Saturday. (WMBF)

Increasing rain, wind, and dangerous boating conditions on one of the year’s busiest weekends means Saturday is a WMBF FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY!

Winds will gradually increase today as low pressure gets better organized and begins to drift north. Gusts will likely reach up to 35 mph along the Grand Strand by late in the day.

Most of the day will be relatively dry with just a few sprinkles and light showers blowing on shore. That will start to change by the late afternoon and evening as a steady light rain begins to develop.

In addition to the windy and cloudy weather today, temperatures will remain unseasonably cool with afternoon highs only near 70 degree - 10-15 degrees below normal!

Tonight into Saturday will see the worst of the weather. Rounds of heavy rain will be likely from late Friday evening through the day on Saturday. Several inches of rain may accumulate, especially near the Grand Strand. Isolated rainfall amounts of up to 6 inches may lead to brief areas of minor flooding and terrible conditions on area roads. Average rain totals across the region will range from 2 to 4 inches.

Rainfall will average 2 to 4 inches across the area, but isolated amounts of 6 inches or more will be possible in a few areas. (WMBF)

Winds will also peak Friday night through the first half of the day Saturday. Gusts to 40 mph will be possible along the beaches with isolated gusts of 45 mph possible. Offshore, winds will gust as high as 50 to 60 mph with dangerous seas and a high risk of rip currents. A GALE WARNING is in place for the near shore waters with STORM WARNINGS in place for the off shore waters. Boating is highly discouraged.

Winds will gust 30 to 35 mph today and increase to 35 to 40 mph tonight and Saturday. A few gusts to 45 mph will be possible along the beaches. (WMBF)

Low pressure will push onshore and weaken late Saturday and Sunday, improving weather conditions. Rain chances on Sunday drop to 30%, with some peeks of sunshine at times and temperatures warming into the 70s.

Gale Warnings and Storm Warnings are in place and boating is highly discouraged. (WMBF)

Memorial Day will feature warmer temperatures with a round of upper 70s. While most of the day is dry, we can’t rule our an isolate downpour or two for the afternoon.

Increasing sunshine and just a slight chance of a shower. (WMBF)

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.