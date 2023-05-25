Firefighters find woman dead after battling Robeson County house fire

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway into what started a house fire in Robeson County.

Robeson County Emergency Management Director Stephanie Chavis said firefighters were called to a home just before 9 p.m. Wednesday along Southfield Road near Lumberton.

When firefighters arrived, they were told that a person was possibly trapped inside the house.

Once firefighters were able to extinguish some of the fire and get into the house, they found one woman dead inside the home.

The name of the woman has not been released but Chavis said she was approximately 70 years old.

No other injuries were reported from the fire.

Chavis said while the exact cause of the fire hasn’t been determined, it appears to be accidental.

