‘Extending bus service to more places’: GSATS meeting in Surfside for transportation improvement input

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Grand Strand Area Transportation Study held a public input meeting in Surfside Beach Thursday as the organization completes a report, which could shape transportation in the Grand Strand for years to come.

“It’s updated every five years so we go through this process every five years and it’s for the next 25 years each time,” said Elizabeth Tucker GSATS Transportation Planner.

The report, also known as the Metropolitan Transportation Plan, identifies areas with transportation needs.

“We oversee the MPO, the metropolitan planning organization and we plan projects in the urban areas,” said Tucker.

“Correcting some of the intersections some of the signaling is confusing,” said Kathy Tinius Myrtle Beach Resident.

A handful of people showed up to the two-hour meeting, not only to share their opinions, but ask questions.

“One thing that I’ve been focusing on in providing feedback is extending bus service to more places and greater coverage. Right now the buses go north and south along ocean blvd and 17 and there’s a greater need for it to go more inland, cover certain neighborhoods and provide service where neighborhoods have lost their grocery stores and people who need access to other grocery stores further away,” said Tinius.

Coast RTA is also involved in the study and uses data from GSATS to make decisions on routes and service adjustments.

New Surfside Beach Town Administrator Gerry Vincent stopped by the meeting and shared his thoughts.

“The update on the plan is very important. It’s the 2045 plan talking about improvements to intersections, and talks about bike lanes,” said Vincent.

if you missed this meeting, there’s another in-person meeting Thursday afternoon from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Murrells Inlet Community Center.

Those who are interested can take the survey online and learn more information on the GSATS website.

