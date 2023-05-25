Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Carolina Panthers announce dates, times for preseason games

A Carolina Panthers helmet sits on the sideline before an NFL football game against the Atlanta...
A Carolina Panthers helmet sits on the sideline before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons won 37-34. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)(Danny Karnik | AP)
By Michael Owens
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WMBF) - The Carolina Panthers announced more details about the team’s upcoming preseason games on Thursday.

The team will play three preseason contests in 2023, the first being at home against the New York Jets on Aug. 12 at 4 p.m.

Carolina will then head to New York to take on the Giants on Aug. 18, before returning home on Aug. 25 to face the Detroit Lions.

Kickoff times for those matchups are set for 7 p.m. and 8 p.m., respectively.

Broadcast information for preseason games will be announced later.

The Panthers will open the regular season Sept. 10 on the road against the Atlanta Falcons.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Feb. 16, 2018 file photo Jesse Osborne waits for a ruling at the Anderson County...
S.C. school shooter asks for mercy from life sentence; teacher, principal want him to stay in prison
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office released a more recent photo of wanted fugitive Michael...
Fugitive at center of FBI search captured after being spotted in South Carolina
South Carolina $20 lottery scratch off
Grand Strand man planning early retirement after $2M win from scratch-off
Mary Ann Davis-Polite
Special education assistant accused of slapping student in Conway classroom
Frank Giles McCree
Judge sentences man to nearly 4 decades for string of Robeson County robberies

Latest News

A Carolina Panthers helmet sits on the sideline before an NFL football game against the Atlanta...
Carolina Panthers release 2023 schedule; will face Falcons in season opener
Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) celebrates his touchdown against the Seattle...
Carolina Panthers announce opponents for 2023 season
A general view of Bank of America Stadium during an NFL game between the Philadelphia Eagles...
Charlotte in talks to fund stadium project, but can they feasibly afford it?
LEFT: Coastal Carolina nose tackle Jerrod Clark (15) runs during the first half of an NCAA...
Coastal Carolina’s Jerrod Clark, Lance Boykin sign with NFL teams