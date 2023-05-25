Brookgreen Gardens prepares to open conservation exhibit for red wolves

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) -- It’s become one of the most popular attractions in the South Strand, for nearly 100 years Brookgreen Gardens has featured art, nature, and wildlife.

Last spring, Brookgreen Gardens unveiled its Campaign for the Next Generation, its first capital improvement campaign in 25 years with a goal of raising $20 million to invest in the future of these beloved grounds.

Some of the improvements you’ll already see include upgrades to the Lowcountry Zoo, which will soon feature some new furry friends.

In 2020, Brookgreen was awarded a grant to help add a red wolf habitat to the zoo.

The new exhibit will include breeding space to assist the species’ survival plan in hopes of expanding the population of red wolves in North America.

“We are expecting them in about two weeks and this is going to be a really big day for us, especially for our conservation efforts,” said Page Kiniry.

When the announcement was made the campaign had already raised $16 million over a span of three years.

They’ve since opened the invitation to the community to help participate in the campaign.

Brookgreen Garden President and CEO, Page Kiniry said over the last year they’ve been able to raise over $3 million.

The funds will help expand Brookgreen in four key areas which include a new contemporary conservatory, new art facilities, expanded history exhibits, and the red wolf exhibit in the Lowcountry Zoo.

“These endangered species need advocacy and support,” said Kiniry.

Kiniry said they’re very close to reaching their goal and breaking ground on several of those projects like the Simpson Art Studio.

“This new facility will also have a preservation lab our first ever to help preserve our art collection much of which is now 100 years old,” said Kiniry.

As the historical park nears its 100th anniversary Kiniry said a lot went into planning these new improvements and trying to always respect the past century of art, nature, and conservation the Huntingtons left behind.

“We feel like they would be excited to see what is here and how we were able to expand on the vision,” said Kiniry.

Brookgreen Gardens hopes to welcome in the new red wolves in about two weeks, and officially open their new exhibit in July.

Brookgreen is also getting closer to its fundraising goal however inflation has increased the total by $6 million.

