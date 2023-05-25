Submit a Tip
Bond hearing set Thursday for suspected serial rapist in Horry County

Randy Barnhill
Randy Barnhill(Source: HCPD)
By Kristin Nelson and Ale Espinosa
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A judge will determine if a man accused of several sexual assaults will be let out of jail.

A bond hearing is scheduled for Thursday afternoon for Randy Barnhill.

Some of the suspected sexual assaults that investigators tied Barnhill to date back over 20 years.

Horry County police said scientific evidence and advances in technology helped them provide a new lead in a 2006 sexual assault investigation that had gone cold.

Back in November 2006, police documents show that a woman was taking out the trash along Oleander Drive when she was grabbed, forced back inside the building, physically restrained and sexually assaulted.

Investigators identified Barnhill as the suspect in that case in May 2022 and then police arrested him on June 9, 2022.

HCPD and the State Law Enforcement Division determined that he is a suspect in four other sexual assault cases that happened between 2000 and 2005.

He faces 13 charges, which include multiple counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping.

Barnhill is also a registered sex offender who has been on the registry since May 1993 when he was convicted of indecent exposure.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

