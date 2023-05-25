2 displaced in early morning house fire in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people are displaced due to an early morning house fire in Horry County.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to a reported residential structure fire on Hollywood Lane in Conway at 6:05 a.m.

The fire is under control with no reported injuries, HCFR said.

Two people were displaced and will be offered assistance by the American Red Cross of South Carolina.

The City of Conway Fire Department and Horry County Police Department assisted on the call.

The cause of this fire will be under investigation.

