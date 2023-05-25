Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

2 arrested after brawl breaks out in airport baggage claim area

Video was posted to Twitter of a fight that broke out at Chicago O'Hare International Airport's baggage claim.
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (Gray News) – Police arrested two people after a brawl broke out at Chicago O’Hare International Airport on Monday.

A video posted by Twitter user @ChicagoCritter captured the fight, showing nearly a dozen people brawling in the baggage claim area Monday night.

People even fought on the carousel, while others appeared to try to intervene.

Two people who can be seen punching a woman in the video were arrested, according to police.

Officials said 18-year-old Christopher Hampton and 20-year-old Tembra Hicks were each charged with one count of misdemeanor battery.

Authorities have not said what caused the fight to break out.

The flight was reportedly from Miami to Chicago.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

In this Feb. 16, 2018 file photo Jesse Osborne waits for a ruling at the Anderson County...
S.C. school shooter asks for mercy from life sentence; teacher, principal want him to stay in prison
Horry County autobody shop to shut down amid search for new location
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office released a more recent photo of wanted fugitive Michael...
Fugitive at center of FBI search captured after being spotted in South Carolina
A police report shows an armed person went into the Circle K off Highway 17 in Little River and...
Suspect wanted after Little River gas station clerk attacked, robbed
South Carolina $20 lottery scratch off
Grand Strand man planning early retirement after $2M win from scratch-off

Latest News

Tina Turner, unstoppable musical force, dies at 83
Fugitive at center of FBI search arrested after being spotted in South Carolina
FBI search continues after deputies spot fugitive near South Carolina forest
Solicitor provides insight to sentencing guidelines in South Carolina
Grand Strand man planning early retirement after $2M win from scratch-off