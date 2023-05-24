Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Woman dies from injuries after being struck by police escort for UK royal

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh speaks with guests during a Garden Party at Buckingham Palace,...
Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh speaks with guests during a Garden Party at Buckingham Palace, London, Wednesday May 3, 2023, in celebration of the coronation of King Charles III on May 6. The Duchess of Edinburgh expressed her condolences Wednesday, May 24, 2023 after the death of an 81-year-old woman who was hit by a motorcycle that was part of the UK royal's police escort. Sophie, the wife of Prince Edward, expressed her sympathies for the death of Helen Holland, who was struck at a west London intersection May 10.(Yui Mok/Pool via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — The Duchess of Edinburgh expressed her condolences Wednesday after the death of an 81-year-old woman who was struck by a motorcycle that was part of the U.K. royal’s police escort.

Sophie, the wife of Prince Edward, expressed her sympathies for the death of Helen Holland, who was struck at a West London intersection on May 10.

“The Duchess of Edinburgh is deeply saddened to hear that Helen Holland has passed away,’’ Buckingham Palace said. “Her Royal Highness’s deepest condolences and sympathies go to all of Ms Holland’s family.”

Holland’s son, Martin, told the BBC that his mother died after sustaining “multiple broken bones and massive internal injuries.” Holland, who is from Essex, had reportedly been visiting her older sister in London.

Her son said she fought “for her life for nearly two weeks … but irreversible damage to her brain finally ended the battle today.”

The Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Feb. 16, 2018 file photo Jesse Osborne waits for a ruling at the Anderson County...
S.C. school shooter asks for mercy from life sentence; teacher, principal want him to stay in prison
Horry County autobody shop to shut down amid search for new location
A police report shows an armed person went into the Circle K off Highway 17 in Little River and...
Suspect wanted after Little River gas station clerk attacked, robbed
Police in Rhode Island said a city councilman was found passed out in his car with a crack pipe...
Councilman found passed out in car with crack pipe, police say
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office released a more recent photo of wanted fugitive Michael...
FBI search continues after deputies spot fugitive near South Carolina forest

Latest News

FBI search continues after deputies spot fugitive near South Carolina forest
Grand Strand man planning early retirement after $2M win from scratch-off
Wire fraud, bank fraud, money laundering: Feds indict Alex Murdaugh on 22 charges
Police respond outside Oliver Citywide Academy on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 in Pittsburgh....
Police: Student arrested in shooting death of another student outside Pittsburgh school
FILE - This artist sketch depicts the trial of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes, left, as he...
Officers describe chaos, fear on Jan. 6 as judge weighs prison time for Oath Keepers’ Stewart Rhodes