Special education assistant accused of slapping student in Conway classroom

Mary Ann Davis-Polite
Mary Ann Davis-Polite(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Horry County special education assistant is on administrative leave after two incidents involving students, according to officials.

Conway police arrested Mary Ann Davis-Polite on Tuesday and charged her with two counts of unlawful conduct toward a child.

Horry County Schools said in a statement that Davis-Polite is a special education assistant at Homewood Elementary School and has been with the district since 2018.

According to arrest warrants, the incidents took place at the school on Jan. 6, 2023 and May 9, 2023.

Documents obtained by WMBF News show that the January incident was not reported until May 12. In that incident, a police report states that Davis-Polite slapped a child across the face while inside a classroom.

Then in May, a police report states that the principal was alerted to an incident between a student and Davis-Polite, and it was reported by another teacher who was in the classroom when it happened. The report does not go into specific details about that incident.

“The school administration contacted law enforcement immediately when the allegations were brought to their attention and cooperated fully with law enforcement’s investigation,” Horry County Schools said in a statement.

The district added that Davis-Polite will remain on administrative leave until further notice.

She has been released from jail on a $10,000 bond.

