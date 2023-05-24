Submit a Tip
Massive sinkhole in shopping center parking lot causes disruptions for customers

Shoppers and employees are no longer allowed to enter the Vitamin Shoppe in Ocala due to a sinkhole in the parking lot.
By WCJB Staff, Emma Delamo and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - A sinkhole in a Florida shopping center parking lot is causing major disruptions for customers and workers.

WCJB reports shoppers and employees are not allowed to enter the Vitamin Shoppe located in the Gaitway Plaza in Ocala.

The sinkhole reportedly opened on Saturday morning.

The general contractor in charge of repairing the sinkhole said the storm drain was damaged, which caused water to leak out the sides, slowly creating a sinkhole when the pipe collapsed.

He also said the hole measures about 30 feet wide and 18 feet deep.

Ocala officials said property management will fix the sinkhole since it is on private property once a repair plan has been submitted for the city to approve.

The repairs are expected to take two to three weeks, according to WCJB.

The drivers on the roads near the parking lot are unaffected by the sinkhole, but crews are closely monitoring it.

The Vitamin Shoppe is closed for the time being, but other businesses in the plaza are open.

