Judge sentences man to nearly 4 decades in prison for Robeson County robberies

Frank Giles McCree
Frank Giles McCree(Robeson County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - The man found guilty of robbing several Robeson County businesses was sentenced to 457 months in federal prison on Wednesday.

In August 2021, a federal court found Frank Giles McCree, 36, of Fairmont, guilty of four armed robberies of businesses while wearing a wig of fake dreadlocks and a Jamaican-style beanie.

Court information and other documents state the incidents occurred in June 2016 at three different Family Dollar locations and a Dollar General in Robeson County.

McCree robbed each of them at gunpoint, waiting until the cash drawer was opened before brandishing his gun. Documents also state he threatened to shoot or kill the clerks, demanding they open safes or cash registers.

McCree also stole store phones in two of the robberies, making it more difficult for employees to contact the police.

He was the passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over for a traffic violation on June 29, 2016. The vehicle matched a description of a car leaving the scene of one of the robberies. Officers noticed a dreadlock wig in the glove compartment and later found a loaded firearm in the floorboard. McCree later admitted he had possession of the firearm in an interview, saying he borrowed it from a friend for protection. The beanie was also found during the search, further connecting McCree to the robberies.

Upon his arrest, officials said McCree tried to contact his girlfriend during his call from jail, asking her to get rid of something under their bed. When police went to her home, they found a Family Dollar bag with change in it, using bankrolls similar to how the store received money from the bank.

McCree was previously convicted on state charges. In 2007, McCree was convicted of robbery with a dangerous weapon. In 2009, McCree was convicted of robbery with a dangerous weapon and attempted common law robbery.

