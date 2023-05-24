Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

IT’S A BOY! North Carolina Zoo welcomes new baby giraffe

The new giraffe was born May 20th.
The new giraffe was born May 20th.(North Carolina Zoo)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Zoo has a brand new resident - a baby bay giraffe.

According to zookeepers, 13-year-old giraffe Leia gave birth to a new calf on Saturday, May 20th. Zoo officials say the calf weighed in at 145 pounds and stood nearly six feet tall at birth.

The Zoo’s Giraffe Zookeepers Kristi Myers, Jason Balder, Mary Wilson, and Kelly Davis issued a joint statement about the birth.

“Leia and her calf are doing amazingly well. Our team could not be prouder of how attentive Leia has been with her firstborn. Mom and calf are bonding behind the scenes,” they said. “This new arrival brings the team lots of happiness and excitement to have some young, spunky energy around. The rest of the giraffe tower - Jack, Turbo, and Amelia - are all very curious of the newbie and are bopping noses whenever they can.”

Zookeepers say the Zoo has had 12 previous giraffe births, making this one lucky 13.

The giraffe zookeepers said that the calf was born to parents Leia (cow) and Jack (bull). They said the first-time mother and her new calf are both healthy and currently bonding out of public view.

Zoo officials said that the zoo’s animal care team will determine when mom and calf will join the herd in public view.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Feb. 16, 2018 file photo Jesse Osborne waits for a ruling at the Anderson County...
S.C. school shooter asks for mercy from life sentence; teacher, principal want him to stay in prison
Horry County autobody shop to shut down amid search for new location
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office released a more recent photo of wanted fugitive Michael...
Fugitive at center of FBI search arrested after being spotted in South Carolina
A police report shows an armed person went into the Circle K off Highway 17 in Little River and...
Suspect wanted after Little River gas station clerk attacked, robbed
Police in Rhode Island said a city councilman was found passed out in his car with a crack pipe...
Councilman found passed out in car with crack pipe, police say

Latest News

Tina Turner, unstoppable musical force, dies at 83
FBI search continues after deputies spot fugitive near South Carolina forest
Grand Strand man planning early retirement after $2M win from scratch-off
Judge sentences man to nearly 4 decades for string of Robeson County robberies
Wire fraud, bank fraud, money laundering: Feds indict Alex Murdaugh on 22 charges