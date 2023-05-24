Submit a Tip
Iconic ‘Brady Bunch’ house up for sale at $5.5 million after HGTV renovation

"The Brady Bunch" house goes up for sale after it was renovated to look like the real deal. (Source: Anthony Barcelo via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (CNN) - The home featured in the opening and closing scenes of “The Brady Bunch” is for sale in Southern California.

The iconic home is available for a cool $5.5 million where you could channel your inner Mike or Carol Brady.

A few years back, HGTV bought the North Hollywood property for $3.5 million and renovated it on the show “A Very Brady Renovation.”

The house needed it because back in the ‘70s, producers only used exterior shots for the show and the inside never looked like the sound stage where the TV series was filmed.

Now, after a $2 million renovation, it’s a replica of what viewers saw on the show.

The house is complete with a Jack-and-Jill bathroom shared by two bedrooms that could hold six children.

But don’t worry, the home features plenty of room with more than 5,000 square feet of space and five full bathrooms.

“The Brady Bunch” TV series originally aired from 1969-1974, as reported by IMDb.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

