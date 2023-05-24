Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Grand Strand man planning early retirement after $2M win from scratch-off

South Carolina $20 lottery scratch off
South Carolina $20 lottery scratch off(South Carolina Education Lottery)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Grand Strand man said he’s retiring early after winning $2 million playing the South Carolina Education Lottery.

”I’m not making any big purchases,” the winner told lottery officials.  “I’m investing it, so I can knock some years off my retirement.”

He almost didn’t even buy the ticket.

The man told lottery officials he was on his way home from Costco when he stopped and ran inside the Food Lion grocery store on Belle Terre Blvd. in Myrtle Beach for a Powerball® ticket and the Lottery’s new $20 scratch-off.

The scratch-off made him a millionaire.

He said he texted his wife a photo of his winning ticket. 

She was at work when she saw it, and just like her husband, she’s not working for as long as she thought either.

The winner beat the 1 in 1,245,000 odds to leave five more top prizes of $2 million remaining in the Fastest Road to $2,000,000 game. For selling the claimed ticket, the Myrtle Beach Food Lion received a commission of $20,000.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Feb. 16, 2018 file photo Jesse Osborne waits for a ruling at the Anderson County...
S.C. school shooter asks for mercy from life sentence; teacher, principal want him to stay in prison
Horry County autobody shop to shut down amid search for new location
A police report shows an armed person went into the Circle K off Highway 17 in Little River and...
Suspect wanted after Little River gas station clerk attacked, robbed
Police in Rhode Island said a city councilman was found passed out in his car with a crack pipe...
Councilman found passed out in car with crack pipe, police say
An aerial view of Carolina Country Music Fest (CCMF) along the coastline in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Carolina Country Music Fest announces official 2023 pre-party

Latest News

Florence 1 senior receives private pilot license through high school aviation program
Florence 1 senior receives private pilot license through high school aviation program
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office released a more recent photo of wanted fugitive Michael...
FBI search continues after deputies spot fugitive near South Carolina forest
Heavy rain at times.
FIRST ALERT: Pleasant for now, increasing potential of heavy rain and gusty winds this weekend
A police report shows an armed person went into the Circle K off Highway 17 in Little River and...
Suspect wanted after Little River gas station clerk attacked, robbed