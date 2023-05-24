Grand Strand man planning early retirement after $2M win from scratch-off

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Grand Strand man said he’s retiring early after winning $2 million playing the South Carolina Education Lottery.

”I’m not making any big purchases,” the winner told lottery officials. “I’m investing it, so I can knock some years off my retirement.”

He almost didn’t even buy the ticket.

The man told lottery officials he was on his way home from Costco when he stopped and ran inside the Food Lion grocery store on Belle Terre Blvd. in Myrtle Beach for a Powerball® ticket and the Lottery’s new $20 scratch-off.

The scratch-off made him a millionaire.

He said he texted his wife a photo of his winning ticket.

She was at work when she saw it, and just like her husband, she’s not working for as long as she thought either.

The winner beat the 1 in 1,245,000 odds to leave five more top prizes of $2 million remaining in the Fastest Road to $2,000,000 game. For selling the claimed ticket, the Myrtle Beach Food Lion received a commission of $20,000.

