‘Forever be in our hearts’: Fallen Lake City police officer honored in Washington, D.C.

Lt. John Stewart's name is now engraved on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C. He was honored during the National Peace Officers' Memorial Service.(Source: City of Lake City)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) – A fallen Lake City police officer’s name is now with thousands of others who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

Lt. John Stewart’s name was engraved on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Stewart, along with 555 other officers who were killed in the line of duty, was honored on May 15 during the 2023 Roll Call of Heroes as part of the 42nd Annual National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service.

“It was a very moving ceremony and heart-wrenching to see the name of one of our own etched on the monument,” said Lake City Administrator William A. Hall. “John Stewart was dedicated to our community.”

Stewart was killed when his car crashed during a chase in September 2021.

Lake City police Lt. John Stewart was killed in the line of duty during a chase.(Source: Lt. John Stewart's family)

He had been with the Lake City Police Department for 13 years where he was well-known and respected.

“His compassion and empathy emphasized the love in his heart for our community and his profession,” said Lake City Police Chief Jody Cooper. “He will forever be in our hearts.”

Stewart’s name is one of 23,785 officers who are engraved on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.

It was established in 1984 and is dedicated to law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty throughout American history.

