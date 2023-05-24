Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain, strong winds increasingly likely this weekend

Heavy rain, gusty winds arrive Saturday
Heavy rain, gusty winds arrive Saturday(WMBF)
By Robert Whitehurst
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The clouds are increasing ahead of a potent storm system set to head our way this weekend.

THURSDAY

Clouds will continue to increase Thursday, turning overcast into the afternoon. We’ll remain on the cooler side thanks to the cloud cover and northerly winds. Temperatures only climb into the mid-70s through Thursday afternoon.

More clouds with an isolated shower for Thursday
More clouds with an isolated shower for Thursday(WMBF)

FRIDAY

We continue with the clouds Friday as the storm system approached the Carolinas. Showers will increase late in the day, with the best chance of rain arriving after sunset. Temperatures continue to move cooler, topping out in the lower 70s.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND

Saturday is WMBF FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY! Heavy rain will begin to arrive early Saturday and likely continue throughout much of the day. The rain will add up in a hurry, with 2″ to 4″ of rain expected, highest totals along the Grand Strand.

Winds will increase Friday, peaking into Saturday as wind gusts approach 40 mph. The heavy rain and strong winds will make for a nasty day as temperatures also struggle to climb out of the upper 60s.

Heavy rain, strong winds, and rough surf are expected Saturday
Heavy rain, strong winds, and rough surf are expected Saturday(WMBF)

Some showers linger into Sunday morning, but we trend drier throughout the day. Most spots will see breaks in the sun for Sunday afternoon, allowing for a nice rebound in temperatures.

We’ll keep the forecast quiet into Memorial Day with unseasonably cool temperatures and low humidity. Outside of an isolated afternoon shower, most spots are dry Monday.

The weather will improve as we move through the weekend
The weather will improve as we move through the weekend(WMBF)

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Feb. 16, 2018 file photo Jesse Osborne waits for a ruling at the Anderson County...
S.C. school shooter asks for mercy from life sentence; teacher, principal want him to stay in prison
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office released a more recent photo of wanted fugitive Michael...
Fugitive at center of FBI search captured after being spotted in South Carolina
South Carolina $20 lottery scratch off
Grand Strand man planning early retirement after $2M win from scratch-off
Mary Ann Davis-Polite
Special education assistant accused of slapping student in Conway classroom
Frank Giles McCree
Judge sentences man to nearly 4 decades for string of Robeson County robberies

Latest News

FIRST ALERT: Pleasant for now, increasing potential of heavy rain and gusty winds this weekend
FIRST ALERT: A comfortable Tuesday, watching low pressure for the weekend
FIRST ALERT: Quiet week ahead, unsettled weather possible for Memorial Day Weekend
Fair skies and pleasant.
FIRST ALERT: Quiet week ahead, unsettled weather possible for Memorial Day Weekend