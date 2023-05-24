FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain, strong winds increasingly likely this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The clouds are increasing ahead of a potent storm system set to head our way this weekend.

THURSDAY

Clouds will continue to increase Thursday, turning overcast into the afternoon. We’ll remain on the cooler side thanks to the cloud cover and northerly winds. Temperatures only climb into the mid-70s through Thursday afternoon.

More clouds with an isolated shower for Thursday (WMBF)

FRIDAY

We continue with the clouds Friday as the storm system approached the Carolinas. Showers will increase late in the day, with the best chance of rain arriving after sunset. Temperatures continue to move cooler, topping out in the lower 70s.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND

Saturday is WMBF FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY! Heavy rain will begin to arrive early Saturday and likely continue throughout much of the day. The rain will add up in a hurry, with 2″ to 4″ of rain expected, highest totals along the Grand Strand.

Winds will increase Friday, peaking into Saturday as wind gusts approach 40 mph. The heavy rain and strong winds will make for a nasty day as temperatures also struggle to climb out of the upper 60s.

Heavy rain, strong winds, and rough surf are expected Saturday (WMBF)

Some showers linger into Sunday morning, but we trend drier throughout the day. Most spots will see breaks in the sun for Sunday afternoon, allowing for a nice rebound in temperatures.

We’ll keep the forecast quiet into Memorial Day with unseasonably cool temperatures and low humidity. Outside of an isolated afternoon shower, most spots are dry Monday.

The weather will improve as we move through the weekend (WMBF)

