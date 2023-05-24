FBI search continues after deputies spot fugitive near Carolina forest

CAROLINAS (WMBF) - The FBI, along with multiple local and state law enforcement agencies, is continuing the search for wanted fugitive Michael Burham.

Burham is wanted for kidnapping and rape and is a suspect in a homicide, authorities say.

He was last sighted at approximately 11 p.m. Tuesday near Broomstraw Hill Road in Awendaw, N.C.

Authorities believe Burham may be hitchhiking. He may also likely be using a beach cruiser bicycle for transportation.

Sheriff Duane Lewis told reporters Tuesday afternoon that deputies patrolling the area after a 911 call from Huger reported a possible sighting encountered what he called “a suspicious suspect” on a bicycle on Halfway Creek Road.

“They were asking questions. He was being real evasive, and at that point, they determined that he actually was the suspect that all the law enforcement agencies in the Lowcountry are looking for,” Lewis said. “We had a brief foot pursuit with him in the woods here at the Francis Marion National Forest. At one point, we did deploy the Taser. He did escape from the immediate area.”

Lewis said Burham is 35 years old, 5′9″ and weighs 150 pounds, and was last seen wearing blue shorts and a gray shirt. He has longer facial hair than pictured in the previously-released photos.

Burham is considered armed and dangerous. If Burham is spotted, call 911, 1-800-CALL-FBI, or submit an online tip to tips.fbi.gov.

Michael Burham was last seen wearing these clothes pictured on the right. (North Charleston Police Department)

