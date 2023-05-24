City of Myrtle Beach addresses parking payments, booting confusion with proposed ordinance

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The city of Myrtle Beach is addressing complaints when it comes to private parking companies.

If a new ordinance is approved, the city would require specific signage in commercial paid parking lots letting people know that you have to pay to park in that lot.

Some residents said the current signs aren’t clear enough for them to know where and what they have to pay.

“They aren’t big enough. If they had a great big red sign there that says, remember your ticket, then I’m sure one of us would have walked back and said ‘Oh yeah, we need that’.” Jennifer Miller said.

The lots that require payment will be monitored 24 hours a day.

At Tuesday’s meeting, city leaders also raised the max daily booting fee from 80 to $125, after private parking companies said the $80 wasn’t enough for them.

This means if you don’t pay, and you get booted, it will cost you 125 dollars to get that boot off your car’s tire.

The city is now working with private parking companies like Carolina Parking Solutions to make sure the needs of both drivers and parking companies are met.

Brandon Brookshire of Carolina Parking Solution told WMBF News, “There were lots that don’t have proper signage. This ordinance is to make sure that all the lots do have uniform signage that lets people know that this is private parking, not public parking. Where some other areas may be free during periods of the year, where private parking is monitored year-round.”

City staff would also want all signs to look uniform to avoid any further confusion from Myrtle Beach residents or visitors.

A second reading is required before this ordinance would be approved.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.