Suspect wanted after Little River gas station clerk attacked, robbed

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County police are searching for the suspect who robbed a Little River gas station

and convenience store and assaulted the clerk early Tuesday morning.

Officers with the Horry County Police Department were called to the Circle K on Highway 17 in Little River just after 1:30 a.m. for an armed robbery.

According to the report, the victim said while she was cleaning, the suspect ran into the store and hit her in the back with a long wooden stick.

The suspect, still threatening her with the stick, then forced her to open the cash register, taking an unknown amount of $1 and $5 bills, the report states.

The report continues, the suspect then forced the victim to the back of the store where he told her to take her clothes off. She refused and moved toward the office in the back of the store.

According to the report, the suspect then fled from the store.

HCPD said the suspect is described as a male, approximately 5′8″ and 170lbs, wearing a white hat, black surgical-type face mask, black gloves, black shirt, and jeans.

