SkyWheel to shine TEAL for Coastal Baseball, 2023 Sun Belt Champs

By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach SkyWheel will shine teal Tuesday in honor of the Coastal Carolina Baseball team.

The Coastal Baseball team is the Sun Belt Regular Season Champion, Coach Gary Gilmore is the Sun Belt Coach of the Year, and freshman Caden Bodine is the Sun Belt Freshman of the Year!

No. 8 Coastal Carolina completed the three-game Sun Belt Conference series sweep of the Marshall Thundering Herd with a pair of wins in a doubleheader on Saturday to win the 2023 Sun Belt Conference Regular-Season Championship. 

This is the third title for the Chants since joining the Sun Belt in 2017 when the team also won the title, as well as 2018, and now 2023.

The 2023 Sun Belt Conference Regular-Season Championship is the 19th in program history. 

The Chanticleers finished the conference season at 23-7 overall, one game in front of nationally-ranked Southern Miss at 22-8.

