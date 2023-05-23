Police: Man arrested in deadly Dillon Food Mart shooting was out on bond for another homicide

DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) – A man accused of shooting and killing a man at a store was out on bond for another homicide case, according to the Dillon Police Department.

Police arrested 25-year-old Taquan Manning for the shooting death of Tylon McCall on Saturday at the Dillon Food Mart on Highway 34 West.

He is charged with murder, attempted murder, malicious injury to property and use of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

On top of the arrest in McCall’s death, police said Manning was also arrested for a separate shooting on May 10 along West Hampton Street.

Investigators said he was in a car that opened fire on a person who was sitting on their front porch.

The victim in the case was not hurt.

Manning faces an attempted murder charge in the drive-by shooting case.

Police said he committed the crimes while he was out on bond for another murder.

According to public index records, Manning was arrested in June 2016. He’s accused of shooting and killing Alfred White on North 11th Avenue in Dillon.

Public index records don’t indicate Manning’s bond amount for the 2016 homicide. But police said he was wearing an electronic ankle monitor, but the device hasn’t been monitored since December 2022.

The Dillon Police Department thanked the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office and the State Law Enforcement Division for their help in the case.

