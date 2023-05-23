Submit a Tip
‘I want to help them’: 98-year-old Loris woman honored for her tireless efforts to serve her community

Loris Mayor Todd Harrelson presents Jean Dozier with a LIfetime of Service award during a...
Loris Mayor Todd Harrelson presents Jean Dozier with a LIfetime of Service award during a celebration on Tuesday at Anderson Brothers Bank.(Source: WMBF News)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) – A celebration was held on Tuesday for a woman who has dedicated her life to making the Loris community a better place.

Jean Dozier, who just turned 98 years old on May 13, was surrounded by family and friends as she was presented a Lifetime of Service Award.

“If I meet someone who looks like they need some help I want to help them. I reckon I got that from the Lord,” Dozier said.

She has tirelessly served the community through the Waccamaw Regional Council of Government, which serves Horry, Georgetown and Williamsburg counties. Dozier has served on the council since 1991 and has rarely missed a meeting.

Loris Mayor Todd Harrelson said that Dozier was instrumental in helping get a grant to partially fund the building of a new public safety building for the city of Loris in 2012. He said Dozier brought the city council to the old facilities so they could see for themselves how much a replacement building was needed.

“Miss Jean has done so much for the city of Loris and how she has contributed so much to our city public safety building.  A lot of people didn’t know how much of a contribution she reached out and got,” Harrelson said.

Harrelson also proclaimed May 23 as Jean Dozier Day for her community service and dedication to the city of Loris and its surrounding communities.

