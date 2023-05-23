Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Get ready for the 10th Annual Brookgreen Gardens Memorial Day 5K Run/Walk

By TJ Ross
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Join NS PROMOS for the 10th Annual Brookgreen Gardens 5K Run/Walk and 1 Mile Fun Run/Walk in Murrells Inlet.

Or choose the virtual option and run/walk with them from your location!

They are excited to partner once again with the beautiful, historic Brookgreen Gardens.

Brookgreen Gardens is a sculpture garden and wildlife preserve, located just south of Murrells Inlet, in South Carolina.

The 9,100-acre property includes several themed gardens with American figurative sculptures placed in them, the Lowcountry Zoo, and trails through several ecosystems in nature reserves on the property.

Register and learn more about the race here!

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horry County autobody shop to shut down amid search for new location
Robert Britt is accused of setting fire to an apartment complex on Burcale Road on Friday.
Police arrest man accused of setting fire to Forestbrook area apartment complex
Jalier Squaun Bethea
Judge denies bond for 21-year-old accused of firing shots at Florence homes; 1 hurt
William, a 12-year-old witness, captured photos of the Good Samaritan helping the ducklings...
Man struck, killed by car while helping ducks safely cross road
In this Feb. 16, 2018 file photo Jesse Osborne waits for a ruling at the Anderson County...
S.C. school shooter asks for mercy from life sentence; teacher, principal want him to stay in prison

Latest News

US Ghost Adventures MYR 2
Discover the hauntings of Myrtle Beach with U.S. Ghost Adventures of Myrtle Beach
Brava MedSpa 0523
Enhance your natural beauty this summer with Brava Medspa
Grand Strand Today - U.S. Ghost Adventures: Myrtle Beach
Grand Strand Today - BraVa MedSpa Pt 5