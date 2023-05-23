Gator found under car in NC neighborhood

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said an alligator was found underneath a car on Monday.

According to deputies, a passerby noticed something suspicious under someone’s car in the neighborhood and called the Sheriff’s Office.

The passerby told deputies that he was worried someone could get hurt if they went to their car and didn’t see gator under the car.

A deputy responded but he needed some back-up from a professional.

The Sheriff’s Office said an alligator-trapper named Jacob responded and captured the gator.

“Jacob told us that the alligator was looking to steal the catalytic converter,” said the Sheriff’s Office.

Officials are reminding residents that if you see something that strikes you as suspicious, say something and call law enforcement right away.

MORE NEWS: Minor league baseball team coming to Spartanburg

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.