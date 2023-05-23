Submit a Tip
Former Horry County Schools teacher sentenced in 2021 deadly drunk driving crash

A former Horry County Schools teacher has been sentenced to nearly a decade in prison after pleading guilty to a deadly crash in October of 2021.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A former Horry County Schools teacher has been sentenced to nearly a decade in prison after pleading guilty to a deadly crash in October of 2021.

Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said 54-year-old Michael Oerther pleaded guilty to reckless homicide after he crashed his Jeep Wrangler in the back of a Honda Civic that was stopped at a traffic light on Carolina Forest Boulevard near Stafford Drive on Oct. 25, 2021.

Oerther had consumed alcohol prior to driving his Jeep.

Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bourcier said Oerther, who was a math teacher at Ocean Bay Middle School, resigned shortly after on Friday, Nov. 5.

The judge presiding over the hearing, Honorable Circuit Judge Bentley Price, accepted a negotiated sentence of 8 years for the crash which took the life of 27-year-old Leza Watts.

“Cases like this are very emotional and sad because they could possibly be avoided. So many of us and our loved ones take to the road every day to provide for and enjoy our lives,” said assistant solicitor Seth Oskin. “Driving a car can be dangerous and when you add alcohol to the mix, it increases the chances of bad things happening. These cases are also very technical, and we are thankful that we are able to get justice for our victim and her family.”

