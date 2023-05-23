Submit a Tip
Florence 3 schools to provide free breakfast, lunch to students

Florence School District 3 continues transition into virtual learning
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Free breakfast and lunch meals will soon be available to Florence 3 schools students thanks to the school district.

The meals will meet federal nutrition guidelines and will be available to all students 18 years old or younger who participate in school-based programs or activities in the district.

The district also said bulk meals will be available for children in the area 18 years old or younger who are not participating in those school programs and activities.

Bulk meals will include 5 days of breakfast and lunch meals and they will be a combination of ready-to-eat or heat-and-eat items. With proof of a child’s identity such as student ID number, adults may also be able to pick up meals on their child’s behalf.

In case of inclement weather, the district said to monitor their website and Facebook page for announcements and changes to the program.

The pick-up schedule is as follows:

  • Lake City Housing Authority Matthews Road: 8:30-9:30 a.m.
  • Durant Street in Lake City: 9:45-10:45 a.m.
  • Wren Village & Morning Glory: 11:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
  • Airport Circle in Lake City: 8:30-9:30 a.m.
  • Ray Street in Lake City: 9:45-10:45 a.m.
  • Bozy Road, Scranton: 9:45-10:45 a.m.
  • Olanta Elementary Cafeteria Parking: 11:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

For more information, contact Valerie Mouzon, Food Service Supervisor, 125 S. Blanding Street, Lake City or call 843-374-8652.

