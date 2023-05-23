FIRST ALERT: Pleasant for now, increasing potential of heavy rain and gusty winds this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Pleasant weather continues today ahead of a developing storm system that will increase the chances for heavy rain and gusty winds over the Memorial Day weekend.

TODAY

A mix of sun and clouds, low humidity and a northeast breeze will remain in place today. Afternoon temperatures will again be mild and a bit below normal with readings in the upper 70s to around 80.

REST OF THE WORKWEEK

Some gradual changes start to take place for the rest of the week. Low pressure developing well offshore will gradually spread more clouds into the area starting Thursday. A stray shower or two will be possible by Thursday afternoon and evening as moisture gradually increases.

Better rain chances arrive Friday as moisture continues to arrive ahead of the developing storm system. Expect cloudy skies, cooler temperatures, and increasing rain chances late in the day. Afternoon temperatures will struggle to climb out of the lower 70s. Gusty winds will start to develop near the beaches with gusts up to 35 mph likely at times.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND

The Memorial Day weekend forecast remains rather complex as low pressure developing offshore moves toward the coast of South Carolina. Uncertainty remains regarding the track of this system but the potential of heavy rain continues to increase. Rainfall totals look to reach several inches especially near the beaches.

Based on the latest data, periods of heavy rain look likely for Saturday and rain chances have been increased to 70%. In addition, gusty winds will continue with gusts to 35 mph remaining likely. Dangerous marine conditions will make boating dangerous from Friday through Saturday with gale warnings likely to be needed.

This system should weaken through the rest of the weekend and allow some clearing skies Sunday with much lower rain chances. We may see a few more afternoon showers and storms develop on Memorial Day, but widespread rain isn’t expected.

