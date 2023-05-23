Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Enhance your natural beauty this summer with Brava Medspa

By TJ Ross
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Brava believes everyone is naturally beautiful and unique, but they also understand that most people have insecurities that can hold them back in their life.

With that in mind, they’re reintroducing themselves as Brava Health reinvention to continue to provide the holistic health care and wellness services you deserve.

Their purpose is to enhance your natural beauty and to give you the confidence that you need.

Find out more about their services and treatments here!

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horry County autobody shop to shut down amid search for new location
Robert Britt is accused of setting fire to an apartment complex on Burcale Road on Friday.
Police arrest man accused of setting fire to Forestbrook area apartment complex
Jalier Squaun Bethea
Judge denies bond for 21-year-old accused of firing shots at Florence homes; 1 hurt
William, a 12-year-old witness, captured photos of the Good Samaritan helping the ducklings...
Man struck, killed by car while helping ducks safely cross road
In this Feb. 16, 2018 file photo Jesse Osborne waits for a ruling at the Anderson County...
S.C. school shooter asks for mercy from life sentence; teacher, principal want him to stay in prison

Latest News

10th Annual Brookgreen Gardens
Get ready for the 10th Annual Brookgreen Gardens Memorial Day 5K Run/Walk
US Ghost Adventures MYR 2
Discover the hauntings of Myrtle Beach with U.S. Ghost Adventures of Myrtle Beach
Grand Strand Today - U.S. Ghost Adventures: Myrtle Beach
Grand Strand Today - BraVa MedSpa Pt 5