Dillon County coroner identifies 32-year-old victim in weekend shooting

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Dillon County coroner has identified a 32-year-old man as the victim of a shooting over the weekend at a convenience store.

Dillon Police Chief David Lane said the shooting had two victims, one of which was hospitalized and released and the other who succumbed to his injuries.

Coroner Donnie Grimsley said Tylon McCall, from Dillon County, died from gunshot wounds after a shooting at the Food Mart on Highway 34 West off Main Street Saturday afternoon.

Now police say they have a person of interest, but there is no suspect in custody.

There is no threat to the public.

The Dillon County Coroner’s Office, Dillon Police Department, and SLED are now investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.