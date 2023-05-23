City installs new safety signs, flashing lights on Coventry Blvd.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - New safety signs and flashing lights are in place on Coventry Boulevard reminding drivers to share the road with pedestrians and bicyclists.

Earlier this Spring, Myrtle Beach city officials announced there would be increased signage for cyclist and pedestrian safety.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department previously told WMBF News that within the last year, there have been over 300 traffic stops on Coventry Boulevard alone, and residents said factors of both speeding and distractions go hand in hand.

In January, a bicyclist was killed while riding along Coventry Blvd. when a distracted driver hit her as the car was making a left turn onto Thornbury Drive.

The city asks motorists to please drive the speed limit, 35 miles per hour on Coventry, and yield to pedestrians and cyclists.

Bicyclists are also required to stop at all traffic signals and signs, the same as cars.

