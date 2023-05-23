Carolina Country Music Fest announces official 2023 pre-party

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Organizers of the Carolina Country Music Fest announced the official CCMF Pre-Party is Wednesday, June 7 at RipTydz at 7 p.m.

CCMF INFORMATION | 2023 Lineup

The four-day music not only brings some of country music’s biggest names to Myrtle Beach every summer, but it also brings hundreds of thousands of country music fans to the Grand Strand.

This year the headliners for the festival, which runs from June 8 – June 11, are Kenny Chesney, Miranda Lambert, Brooks & Dunn, Hardy and Travis Tritt.

Join us for the Official CCMF Pre-Party, sponsored by @CoorsLight, Wednesday, June 7 at @RipTydzMB at 7 pm! Come by for live music from @djslimmcgraw, great drink specials, and good food. Let’s kick this weekend off right! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/97LFDbxlu9 — Carolina Country Music Fest (@CCMFLive) May 23, 2023

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.