Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

WATCH: Wranglers lasso cow that darted into interstate traffic

A team of wranglers using horses, lassos and four wheelers captured the cow Sunday.
By WTVG Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG/Gray News) - A cow on the loose on an interstate highway in Michigan had to be wrangled by a team of men on horses Sunday.

Michigan State Police blocked off part of I-75 north of Detroit as a team of wranglers “comparable to the cast of Yellowstone” corralled the cow after it darted into oncoming traffic.

Dash camera footage caught the cow evading the horses, lassos and four wheelers while on the shoulder of the road before it darted into traffic and started running down the middle lane.

A rider was eventually successful at getting a lasso around the cow and pulling it toward the median of the highway.

“Eventually after much tom foolery, the critter was captured and removed from the freeway,” the Michigan State Police wrote in a tweet. “The bovine was not charged and is back in the pasture with a story to tell all the other livestock.”

No one was hurt in the incident.

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11 hurt after Saturday night crash in Loris area, crews say
Annual World Famous Blue Crab Festival returns to Little River
Annual World Famous Blue Crab Festival returns to Little River
Most power restored after vehicle hits utility pole in North Myrtle Beach
Fair skies and pleasant.
FIRST ALERT: Quiet week ahead, unsettled weather possible for Memorial Day Weekend
HCFR: Vehicle crashes into building in Socastee area

Latest News

Sen. Tim Scott to make announcement after filing to enter presidential race
SCDNR gives tips to stay safe while boating
Horry County police ask for surveillance video to help investigate Forestbrook area shooting
Lumberton woman arrested, charged in deadly hit-and-run investigation
Boating Safety Week: Tips to stay safe ahead of busy Memorial Day weekend